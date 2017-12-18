Rome

Padoan says didn't OK minister meetings on bank (2)

Economy minister's responsibility, usually speaks to premier

Rome, December 18 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the banking crisis on Monday that he did not authorize other ministers to hold talks on the case of Banca Etruria. "I didn't authorize anyone and no one asked me for authorization," Padoan said when asked about meetings on the Banca Etruria case reportedly involving Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, the former relations with parliament minister, and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio. "The responsibility (for the banking sector) belongs to the head of the finance ministry, who usually talks about it with the premier".

