Soccer fans 'adopt' comatose rival fan's wife

Vicenza, December 18 - Some fans of a lower-tier Italian soccer team have 'adopted' the wife of a rival fan left in a coma after scuffles between the two groups, Corriere della Sera newspaper said Monday. The wife of Sambenedettese fan Luca Fanesi, 41, 39-year-old Teresa Brecciaroli, has dubbed the Vicenza ultras "my angels" because they are paying her living expenses pending her husband's return.