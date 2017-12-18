Padoan had continual talks with premier about banks (2)

Rome, December 18 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis on Monday that he had "continual talks" with then premier Matteo Renzi about the four small troubled lenders that went insolvent in 2015 and were reformed as good banks. He added that, on a few rare occasions, the issue was addressed at bigger groups of government members when asked about whether any colleagues have intervened regarding one of the banks, Banca Etruria. Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi had denied reports that she intervened over Banca Etruria, which her father Pier Luigi was vice president of, when she was relations with parliament minister. Padoan said small bondholders who lost money after the failure of the banks will get compensation amounting to 190 million euros, over half of the value of the bonds of 340 million euros.