Padoan had continual talks with premier about banks (2)

Rome
18/12/2017
Rome, December 18 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis on Monday that he had "continual talks" with then premier Matteo Renzi about the four small troubled lenders that went insolvent in 2015 and were reformed as good banks. He added that, on a few rare occasions, the issue was addressed at bigger groups of government members when asked about whether any colleagues have intervened regarding one of the banks, Banca Etruria. Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi had denied reports that she intervened over Banca Etruria, which her father Pier Luigi was vice president of, when she was relations with parliament minister. Padoan said small bondholders who lost money after the failure of the banks will get compensation amounting to 190 million euros, over half of the value of the bonds of 340 million euros.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari
di Giovanni Pastore
Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti
di Tiziana Caruso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online