53,000 early pensions 'guaranteed' - govt (3)

Rome
18/12/2017
Rome, December 18 - Some 53,000 early retirements are "guaranteed" thanks to measures the government has taken over the last two years, govt economist Stefano Patriarca said Monday. He said the measures taken would "enable 53,000 people to have pensions or benefits anticipated by a range spanning five months to three years". Speaking at a CISL trade union seminar, Patriarca said the "discounts" would cover "20% of the number foreseen for 2019". Without these moves the "exits" would have been 276,000, he said. The government has been negotiating with unions over the possibility of taking early retirement on a lower pensions cheque. Italy's retirement age if due to rise to 67 years by 2019.
