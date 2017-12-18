Di Maio would vote to quit if euro put to referendum (2)

Rome, December 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Monday that, if there were a referendum on the euro, he would vote to quit the single currency, while stressing that he did not think that would be necessary. "If a referendum happened, which, however, I consider to be a last resort, it is clear that I would vote to quit, because it would mean that Europe has not listened to us," Di Maio told La7 television. "But today I see opportunity from Europe".