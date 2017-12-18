King body in Pantheon 'mockery'-Rome Jewish community (2)

Rome, December 18 - The President of Rome's Jewish Community, Ruth Dureghello, on Monday poured scorn on the idea of burying Victor Emmanuel III in the Pantheon in Rome along with Italy's other monarchs. "I am convinced that the institutions will take the right position on this," Dureghello said after members of the House of Savoy family said they would like Italy's penultimate king to be buried in the Pantheon. "It would truly be a mockery to put the body near to the place where so many Italian Jews were deported".