Rome

King body in Pantheon 'mockery'-Rome Jewish community (2)

Dureghello says institutions will adopt 'right position'

King body in Pantheon 'mockery'-Rome Jewish community (2)

Rome, December 18 - The President of Rome's Jewish Community, Ruth Dureghello, on Monday poured scorn on the idea of burying Victor Emmanuel III in the Pantheon in Rome along with Italy's other monarchs. "I am convinced that the institutions will take the right position on this," Dureghello said after members of the House of Savoy family said they would like Italy's penultimate king to be buried in the Pantheon. "It would truly be a mockery to put the body near to the place where so many Italian Jews were deported".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33