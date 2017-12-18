Rome

M5S will govern 'with who backs us' if under 40%-Di Maio (2)

Movement would make public appeal, says premier candidate

Rome, December 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Premier Candidate Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group will work with parties willing to back its programme if it fails to win the upcoming Italian election with a working majority in parliament. "If we obtain 40% in the elections, we will be able to govern alone," Di Maio told Radio Capital. "If we don't, on the evening of the elections, we will make a public appeal to the other political parties that entered parliament, presenting our programme and our team. "And we will govern with who is up for it". The M5S has repeatedly ruled out making compromises with Italy's traditional parties, which it accuses of being to blame for corruption and economic decline. It is set to run alone at the election, without any alliance partners.

