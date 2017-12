Belpietro acquitted over 'Islamic Bastards' headline (2)

Milan, December 18 - A Milan court on Monday acquitted Maurizio Belpietro, the former editor of daily newspaper Libero, for running the front-page headline "Islamic Bastards" after the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. Belpietro, who is now the editor of La Verità, was accused of "offending a religious confession by insulting people" with racial hatred as an aggravated factor.