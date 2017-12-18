Soccer: Napoli go top after Inter suffer first defeat

Rome, December 18 - Napoli won 3-1 at Torino at the weekend to go top of Serie A after Inter Milan suffered the first defeat of the season on Saturday when they went down 3-1 at home to Udinese. Juventus thumped Bologna 3-0 on Sunday to climb up to second place, one point behind Napoli, who have 42 points from 17 games after Marek Hamsik scored to equal Diego Maradona's record of 115 goals for the club to help them to victory away from home. Inter dropped from first place to third and have 40 points. Fourth-placed Roma beat Cagliari 1-0 while fifth-placed Lazio came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 at Atalanta. AC Milan's form crisis continued when they were routed 3-0 at second-bottom Hellas Verona.