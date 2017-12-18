Rome

Renzi admits slide in support, but says team is strong (2)

Ex-premier still expects PD to be top party in elections

Renzi admits slide in support, but says team is strong (2)

Rome, December 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has admitted that his own personal approval level and support for his party have diminished significantly, but reiterated that he expects it to be the party that wins most votes in the election Italy is set to have early in 2018. "The PD has lost almost seven points (in the polls) since May," ex-premier Renzi said in an interview published in Monday's Corriere della Sera. "It is clear that my personal support level is not what it was in 2014," he said, adding that the PD was a "strong team".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33