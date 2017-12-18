Renzi admits slide in support, but says team is strong (2)

Rome, December 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has admitted that his own personal approval level and support for his party have diminished significantly, but reiterated that he expects it to be the party that wins most votes in the election Italy is set to have early in 2018. "The PD has lost almost seven points (in the polls) since May," ex-premier Renzi said in an interview published in Monday's Corriere della Sera. "It is clear that my personal support level is not what it was in 2014," he said, adding that the PD was a "strong team".