'Igor The Russian' confesses after capture

Rome

Rome, December 18 - Killer Norbert Feher alias Igor Vaclavic, aka 'Igor The Russian', confessed to the crimes he was accused of before a Spanish magistrate at the weekend, sources said. Feher, who is wanted in Italy for two murders committed in Emilia-Romagna in May, was captured last week after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. During a five-hour interrogation, Feher, who was born in Serbia in 1981, said he had used 18 different identities in eight States. He said he arrived in Spain in September and agreed to be tried in Italy for the crimes he is accused of here.

