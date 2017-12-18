Rome

Return of king's body to Italy stirs controversy

Jewish, partisan groups express dismay at State flight

Return of king's body to Italy stirs controversy

Rome, December 18 - Controversy continued to rage on Monday about the return at the weekend of the remains from Egypt of Italy's penultimate king - Victor Emmanuel III. Representatives of Italy's Jewish community and partisan association ANPI expressed dismay that a State flight was used to bring back the body of the monarch, who signed the Fascist racial laws targeting Jews, is accused of complicity with the regime of Benito Mussolini and died in exile in 1947 in Alexandria, Egypt. Victor Emmanuel III's remains were interred on Sunday in the Sanctuary of Vicoforte, a church in Piedmont of the House of Savoy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Inps, concorso per 365 posti di funzionario amministrativo

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

Tubo rotto, niente acqua in parte del centro città

Riparato il tubo rotto, l'erogazione idrica torna regolare

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

Bilancio consolidato, la Fenech attacca Accorinti

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33