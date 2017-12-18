Return of king's body to Italy stirs controversy

Rome, December 18 - Controversy continued to rage on Monday about the return at the weekend of the remains from Egypt of Italy's penultimate king - Victor Emmanuel III. Representatives of Italy's Jewish community and partisan association ANPI expressed dismay that a State flight was used to bring back the body of the monarch, who signed the Fascist racial laws targeting Jews, is accused of complicity with the regime of Benito Mussolini and died in exile in 1947 in Alexandria, Egypt. Victor Emmanuel III's remains were interred on Sunday in the Sanctuary of Vicoforte, a church in Piedmont of the House of Savoy.