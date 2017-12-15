Foreign policy shd be tool for sharing - Mattarella (2)

Rome

Foreign policy shd be tool for sharing - Mattarella

No 'simplistic' solutions for migrants

No 'simplistic' solutions for migrants

Rome, December 15 - President Sergio Mattarella told the diplomatic corps Friday that Italy's foreign policy should be a tool for building "ever more shared and convenient spaces between peoples". Mattarella told the diplomatic corps that Italy would back an EU that brought peace and integration. He also said that there were no "simplistic solutions" to the migrant crisis and urged the opening of "safe channels" for migration. Mattarella added that an "educational effort" was needed against terrorism. He also said climate change posed a growing threat and the commitment "of all" was needed to combat it. In other remarks, the head of State said that he welcomed the reorganisation of Italy's troubled banking sector. He stressed its essential role in supporting the country's "productive apparatus".

