Boschi 'cleared up' Banca Etruria case says Gentiloni (3)

Rome, December 15 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi has "cleared up" that she did not exert pressure on bourse regulator CONSOB chief Giuseppe Vegas to try to stop a merger between her father's Banca Etruria and the Banca Popolare di Vicenza in 2014, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "I don't take the liberty of passing judgement on the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis, but I hope the next few weeks are not dominated by rows over banks," he said. Gentiloni added that Boschi, who was minister for relations with parliament at the time of her meeting with Vegas, would be a candidate for his Democratic Party in a general election in March. "I hope she wins," he said. Also Friday, former Veneto Banca Ceo Vincenzo Consoli told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis that Boschi was present at a meeting between the heads of Banca Etruria and Veneto Banca in her family home at Easter 2014 but "she didn't proffer a word and left after a quarter of an hour". The meeting took place, he said, "because we found out that Etruria had got a letter from the Bank of Italy similar to ours" in which the central bank urged them to find a possible merger partner of elevated standing, which was later identified as Banca Popolare di Vicenza. Boschi was minister for relations with parliament at the time of the meeting, while her father Pier Luigi was vice president of the Arezzo-based bank for a few months at that time. Gentiloni's backing for Boschi did not stop a hail of criticism from other parties, most of it from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which has repeatedly called on the former minister to resign. "Boschi has been taking the p*** out of the Italian people for two years", said M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista. Another M5S heavyweight, Carla Ruocco, said that "Boschi can't deny putting pressure on Vegas". The leader of the Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, said there was "a huge conflict of interest at the very heart of government". Back at the EU summit, Gentiloni went on to say that the possibility of an election ticket in his name at the next general election was "not realistic". He said the hypothesis of a Gentiloni List "doesn't seem realistic to me". Gentiloni said "my resemblance to (former premier Lamberto) Dini, a great personality (who led a transitional government from 1995 to '96), is scant. "I'm part of a party, I'm a leader in a party, on loan at the moment to do the job I'm doing". Gentiloni said it was his "mission" to complete the legislative term that ends early next year. Gentiloni was answering a question on the possibility of his becoming a centre-left candidate to lead a new government. The premier went on to say that Italy is not the black sheep in the EU in terms of political stability. "There is a high number of countries in which, sadly, fragile majorities and minority governments exist," he said after the EU summit. "But there is no picture in which Italy is the black sheep and the others are hyper stable," the premier said. He said the Italian elections were being viewed like those that took place in Germany or will happen in Catalonia, noting that "the frequency of Italian governments is not a surprise". He said "Indeed, some people talk of an Italianisation of their situations, (while) it is an opposite dynamic".