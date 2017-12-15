La Spezia

Swastika unfurled at CGIL office near La Spezia

'Won't be intimidated' says union

Swastika unfurled at CGIL office near La Spezia

La Spezia, December 15 - A swastika banner was unfurled overnight at an office of Italy's largest and most leftwing trade union, CGIL, in a small town near La Spezia in Liguria. "You are servants of a corrupt State," it read. "We won't be intimidated" the CGIL said after the incident. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said the case was "not to be underestimated".

