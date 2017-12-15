We'll give mother bonus to regular foreigners - INPS (2)

Rome
15/12/2017
Rome, December 15 - Italy's social security and pensions agency INPS on Friday said it would give a mother's bonus to foreigners who have regular stay permits in the country, upholding a recent court ruling. INPS said it would comply with the Milan court's ruling that it should give the bonus to foreign mothers who had a baby in 2017 who possess any stay permit, not only a long-term one. INPS said it had informed the relevant ministries and the premier's office and was about to take the necessary online steps.
