Soccer: Barzagli to renew with Juve, quit Azzurri

Turin
15/12/2017
Turin, December 15 - Andrea Barzagli said Friday he would sign a contract extension with Juventus over the next "weeks or months, there's no hurry" but said he had played his last game for the national team. "It's a pity I left in the worst way" he said, referring to Italy's shock loss to Sweden in a World Cup qualifier. Central defender Barzagli, 36, has played 184 times for Juve since 2011, helping them to a record six straight Serie A titles. He won 73 Italy caps and lifted the World Cup with his country in Germany in 2006.
Le altre notizie
