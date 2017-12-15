Bolzano

Mayor reports youths for 'outrageous' presepe poses

May stand as civil plaintiff

Mayor reports youths for 'outrageous' presepe poses

Bolzano, December 15 - Bolzano Mayor Renzo Caramaschi on Friday reported to police a number of youths who posted social-media pics showing them in "outrageous poses" amid the statues of a large-scale 'presepe' nativity scene in one of the northern city's main squares. He said he and his city government may stand as civil plaintiffs if the youths are brought to trial.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33