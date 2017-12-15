Mayor reports youths for 'outrageous' presepe poses

Bolzano
15/12/2017
Bolzano, December 15 - Bolzano Mayor Renzo Caramaschi on Friday reported to police a number of youths who posted social-media pics showing them in "outrageous poses" amid the statues of a large-scale 'presepe' nativity scene in one of the northern city's main squares. He said he and his city government may stand as civil plaintiffs if the youths are brought to trial.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online