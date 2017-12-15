Lombardy tops spending on slot machines

Rome
15/12/2017
Rome, December 15 - Lombardy is top in Italy for spending on slot machies with 10 billion euros in 2016, double the five billion spent that year in Lazio, a report said Friday. Some 49 billion euros were spent on slot machines in Italy in 2016, more than half the total of Italian gambling, said the report by the Gedi group, publisher of the Finegil local newspaper group.
