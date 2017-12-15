Rome

Algerian nabbed in terror probe

Rome, December 15 - An Algerian national was arrested in the Puglia town of Foggia Friday on suspicion of committing terror crimes, police said. Yacine Gasry was first arrested in 2004 and sentenced to almost five years in jail. He is suspected of being part of a jihadi recruitment network, police said.

