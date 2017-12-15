Algerian nabbed in terror probe

Rome
15/12/2017
Rome, December 15 - An Algerian national was arrested in the Puglia town of Foggia Friday on suspicion of committing terror crimes, police said. Yacine Gasry was first arrested in 2004 and sentenced to almost five years in jail. He is suspected of being part of a jihadi recruitment network, police said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online