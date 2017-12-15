Milan

Ex-footballer throat cut, dissolved in acid (4)

Andrea La Rosa 'killed by a mother and her son' in Milan

Ex-footballer throat cut, dissolved in acid (4)

Milan, December 15 - Former Serie C footballer Andrea La Rosa had his throat cut and was partially dissolved by his two killers, a mother and son, police said Friday. La Rosa, 35, sporting director of lower-tier side Brugherio, was allegedly killed by Antonietta Biancaniello and her son Raffaele Rullo, from the rundown and crime-ridden Milan district of Quarto Oggiaro, after a row over a loan La Rosa had given the son. La Rosa went missing on November 14. His partially acid-eaten body was found in the boot of Biancaniello's car when she was stopped on a highway near Milan Thursday. Police said the pair decided to kill La Rosa because they did not want to pay back the loan he had given Rullo, who had become a friend of his. Rullo lured La Rosa into his cellar on a pretext and cut his throat, police said, and his mother was an accomplice to the murder. The pair bought acid to dissolve the body but only partly succeeded because they did not have enough of it. Biancaniello was reportedly on her way to get some more when she was stopped by police. Police said Rullo, an IT expert, looked up on the Internet how mafia boss Giovanni Brusca dissolved the 12-year-old son of an informant, Giuseppe Di Matteo, in acid in November 1996 after 25 months of captivity. The mother and son have been charged with premeditation in the murder, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33