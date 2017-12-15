Brussels

EU summit OKs second phase of Brexit talks

'Important step' says May

EU summit OKs second phase of Brexit talks

Brussels, December 15 - EU leaders have approved moving to the second phase of Brexit negotiations, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday at the EU summit in Brussels. "Congratulations to Premier Theresa May," he tweeted. May called the decision "an important step forwards". The EU leaders stressed that the two-year transition would respect EU rules.

