EU summit OKs second phase of Brexit talks

Brussels
15/12/2017
Brussels, December 15 - EU leaders have approved moving to the second phase of Brexit negotiations, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday at the EU summit in Brussels. "Congratulations to Premier Theresa May," he tweeted. May called the decision "an important step forwards". The EU leaders stressed that the two-year transition would respect EU rules.
