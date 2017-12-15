Rome

Boschi 'cleared up' Banca Etruria case says Gentiloni

'Mission' to complete legislative term says PM, no ticket

Rome, December 15 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi has "cleared up" that she did not exert pressure on bourse regulator CONSOB chief Giuseppe Vegas to try to stop a merger between her father's Banca Etruria and the Banca Popolare di Vicenza in 2014, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "I don't take the liberty of passing judgement on the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis, but I hope the next few weeks are not dominated by rows over banks," he said. Gentiloni added that Boschi, who was minister for relations with parliament at the time of her meeting with Vegas, would be a candidate for his Democratic Party in a general election in March. "I hope she wins," he said. Gentiloni went on to say that the possibility of an election ticket in his name at the next general election was "not realistic". He said the hypothesis of a Gentiloni List "doesn't seem realistic to me". Gentiloni said "my resemblance to (former premier Lamberto) Dini, a great personality (who led a transitional government from 1995 to '96), is scant. "I'm part of a party, I'm a leader in a party, on loan at the moment to do the job I'm doing". Gentiloni said it was his "mission" to complete the legislative term that ends early next year. Gentiloni was answering a question on the possibility of his becoming a centre-left candidate to lead a new government. The premier went on to say that Italy is not the black sheep in the EU in terms of political stability. "There is a high number of countries in which, sadly, fragile majorities and minority governments exist," he said after the EU summit. "But there is no picture in which Italy is the black sheep and the others are hyper stable," the premier said. He said the Italian elections were being viewed like those that took place in Germany or will happen in Catalonia, noting that "the frequency of Italian governments is not a surprise". He said "Indeed, some people talk of an Italianisation of their situations, (while) it is an opposite dynamic".

