Call centre delocalisation clampdown in budget (2)

Rome, December 15 - A clampdown on the delocalisation of call centres was included in the 2018 budget bill Friday. All companies will have to say at the start of the call what country the call is coming from, the amendment said. The move was inserted into the budget earlier this year. It was then stripped from the bill. The Senate budget committee voted to readmit it Friday.

