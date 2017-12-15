Phase 2 of Brexit talks will be very complicated - Gentiloni

Brussels, December 15 - Phase Two of Brexit talks between Britain and the EU will be "very complicated," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after an EU summit in Brussels Friday. "I don't think anyone is hiding the fact that the second phase that is starting now will be very complicated," he said. Gentiloni said "the good will of the British government has been appreciated". Gentiloni said "the transition phase won't be a gift to the other side". Earlier European Council President Donald Tusk said EU leaders have approved moving to the second phase of Brexit negotiations. "Congratulations to Premier Theresa May," he tweeted.