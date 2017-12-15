Amazon to pay 100 mn in tax deal (2)

Rome, December 15 - Amazon is to pay 100 million euros to end a dispute with Italian tax authorities over tax due in 2011-2015, sources said Friday. The Inland Revenue Agency, Agenzia delle Entrate, said the deal would resolve "potential controversy regarding fiscal investigations, carried out by the Guardia di Finanza (tax police) and coordinated by the Milan prosecutor's office". The process of preventive accords for taxation in Italy was also initiated, it said.