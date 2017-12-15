Brussels

Reforms at home and in eurozone, Draghi tells EU leaders

Complete banking union

Brussels, December 15 - European central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Friday told EU leaders that they should enact structural reforms both at home and in the eurozone. He also said they should hurry up in completing a banking union.

