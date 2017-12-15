Migrants don't reach our living rooms says pope (2)

Vatican City, December 15 - Migrant woes "don't reach our living rooms", Pope Francis said Friday. "These things must be seen and recounted," the pope told Myanmar Jesuits in a report published in Jesuit weekly Civiltà Cattolica, on his visits to refugee camps on Lampedusa and Lesbos and a Bologna migrants centre. "These things don't arrive in the living rooms of our big cities," said the pope. He said "we have the obligation to denounce and to make public these human tragedies that some people are trying to silence".