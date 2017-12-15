Xmas warms coldest hearts says pope

Vatican City
15/12/2017
Vatican City, December 15 - Christmas warms the coldest hearts, Pope Francis said Friday. Speaking to an audience of the Vatican Christmas concert promoters and artists, the pope said "may art sow tenderness". Francis said "Christmas, as we know, is a deeply felt feast, able to warm the coldest hearts, to remove the barriers of indifference towards others".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online