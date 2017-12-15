Vatican City

Xmas warms coldest hearts says pope

'May art sow tenderness' tells Xmas concert musicians

Vatican City, December 15 - Christmas warms the coldest hearts, Pope Francis said Friday. Speaking to an audience of the Vatican Christmas concert promoters and artists, the pope said "may art sow tenderness". Francis said "Christmas, as we know, is a deeply felt feast, able to warm the coldest hearts, to remove the barriers of indifference towards others".

