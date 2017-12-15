Rome

One graduate returns for every 3 who leave - ISTAT (2)

'Negative trend confirmed'

Rome, December 15 - For every three graduates who leave Italy to study or work abroad only one returns to Italy, ISTAT said Friday. It said that in 2016 around 16,000 graduates between the ages of 25 and 39 left Italy, while little more than 5,000 returned. This, it said, confirmed "the negative trend in the migratory rate of young graduates".

