Fresh doctors and vets' strike Feb 8-9 (2)

Rome
15/12/2017
Rome, December 15 - Italy's doctors and vets, who struck December 12, will stage a fresh strike on February 8-9, union sources said Friday. The 48-hour strike, which also involves national health service managers, will aim to "make ourselves and the health sector one of the issues of the general-election campaign," the sources said. The new action comes after the success of the December 12 strike and will "be a clear denunciation of the responsibilities of those who are bringing public healthcare to collapse and murdering the working conditions of its professionals".
