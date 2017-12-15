Son held in parents' murder (3)

Rome, December 15 - A son suspected of killing his elderly parents in Viterbo was tracked down by police in Ventimiglia on the French border Friday. He was arrested on murder charges, judicial sources said. The parents' bodies were found wrapped in cellophane on their bed. Police said the motive may have been to get the father's pension. The suspect was named as Ermanno Fieno, 44. The bodies of Rosa Franceschini, 79, and Gianfranco Fieno, 83, were found by one of the couple's daughters. She had become suspicious when her brother told her they had been admitted to a clinic. The man was not able to provide her with the name of the clinic.