Rome

Son held in parents' murder (3)

In Ventimiglia

Son held in parents' murder (3)

Rome, December 15 - A son suspected of killing his elderly parents in Viterbo was tracked down by police in Ventimiglia on the French border Friday. He was arrested on murder charges, judicial sources said. The parents' bodies were found wrapped in cellophane on their bed. Police said the motive may have been to get the father's pension. The suspect was named as Ermanno Fieno, 44. The bodies of Rosa Franceschini, 79, and Gianfranco Fieno, 83, were found by one of the couple's daughters. She had become suspicious when her brother told her they had been admitted to a clinic. The man was not able to provide her with the name of the clinic.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33