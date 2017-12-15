Rome

BoI raises growth forecasts, +1.6% in 2017, +1.4% 2018 (2)

Employment up 4% 2017-20

BoI raises growth forecasts, +1.6% in 2017, +1.4% 2018

Rome, December 15 - The Bank of Italy on Friday raises its growth forecasts for this year and next to 1.6% in 2017 and 1.4% in 2018. Growth will then fall to 1.3% in both 2019 and 2020, the central bank said. The Bank of Italy also said that Italian employment would rise by 4% in the four-year period from 1017 to 2020. "The labour market will continue to strengthen," it said.

