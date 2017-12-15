M5S mayor probed for bid-rigging (3)

Nuoro, December 15 - The mayor of a small Sardinian town near Nuoro said on Facebook Friday she had been placed under investigation for auction-rigging. "I wanted to inform citizens that I have been notified a request to continue investigations by Nuoro prosecutors," wrote Dorgali Mayor Maria Itria Fancello, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It appears that, together with my husband, a former employee of the Ghivine cooperative, and councillor Fabrizio Corrias, I am under investigation for bid-rigging." She added: As far as I have managed to reconstruct, I was not aware of the activities". The M5S prides itself on being above the corruption it says blights other parties. However, last year it changed its ethical code to say that suspensions when being probed were no longer automatic. Each case will now be judged on its merits, it said after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was placed under investigation in an appointments probe.