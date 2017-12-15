Nuoro

M5S mayor probed for bid-rigging (3)

In Sardinia

M5S mayor probed for bid-rigging (3)

Nuoro, December 15 - The mayor of a small Sardinian town near Nuoro said on Facebook Friday she had been placed under investigation for auction-rigging. "I wanted to inform citizens that I have been notified a request to continue investigations by Nuoro prosecutors," wrote Dorgali Mayor Maria Itria Fancello, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It appears that, together with my husband, a former employee of the Ghivine cooperative, and councillor Fabrizio Corrias, I am under investigation for bid-rigging." She added: As far as I have managed to reconstruct, I was not aware of the activities". The M5S prides itself on being above the corruption it says blights other parties. However, last year it changed its ethical code to say that suspensions when being probed were no longer automatic. Each case will now be judged on its merits, it said after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was placed under investigation in an appointments probe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33