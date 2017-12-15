Los Angeles

'A Ciambra' out of Oscar race (2)

Carpignano's look at Roma community in Calabria not on shortlist

Los Angeles, December 15 - Italy's candidate for a foreign-language Oscar, 'A Ciambra', did not get onto the shortlist of nine for the Academy Award when they were selected in Los Anglese Thursday. Written and directed by Jonas Carpignano and focused on the eponymous Roma community in Gioia Tauro in Calabria, 'A Ciambra' was overtaken by 'A Fantastic Woman', from Chile; 'On Body And Soul', from Hungary; 'Foxtrot', from Israel; 'The Insult', Lebanon; 'Loveless, The Favorite', Russia; 'Felicité', Senegal; 'The Wound', South Africa; 'The Square', Sweden. The final nominations will be announced on January 23 ahead of the Oscar ceremony on March 4.

