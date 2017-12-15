'A Ciambra' out of Oscar race (2)

Los Angeles
15/12/2017
Los Angeles, December 15 - Italy's candidate for a foreign-language Oscar, 'A Ciambra', did not get onto the shortlist of nine for the Academy Award when they were selected in Los Anglese Thursday. Written and directed by Jonas Carpignano and focused on the eponymous Roma community in Gioia Tauro in Calabria, 'A Ciambra' was overtaken by 'A Fantastic Woman', from Chile; 'On Body And Soul', from Hungary; 'Foxtrot', from Israel; 'The Insult', Lebanon; 'Loveless, The Favorite', Russia; 'Felicité', Senegal; 'The Wound', South Africa; 'The Square', Sweden. The final nominations will be announced on January 23 ahead of the Oscar ceremony on March 4.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online