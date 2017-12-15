Ex-council manager, 2 businessmen nabbed in Ostia (2)

Rome
15/12/2017
Rome, December 15 - A former council manager and two businessmen were arrested Friday in a graft probe in the crime-hit Roman seaside municipality of Ostia. The former head of the Ostia municipality's technical office for private construction and the two businessmen are under investigation for abuse of office and corruption, police said. Police carried out searched and placed the trio under hose arrest.
