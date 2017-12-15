Italian qualifications don't reflect competence - OECD (2)

Rome, December 15 - Italian academic qualifications and training diplomas do not reflect the level of competence of the person who has earned them, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday. In Italy, the OECD said, "qualifications and diplomas give a very weak indication of the actual competence and abilities of the students and workers who possess them". The OECD added that students who do "high-level" specialised degrees manage to make progress in the workplace but "the remainder of graduates remain trapped in a labour market which places them in positions of scant quality and for which, usually, they are over-qualified". photo: Milan's prestigious Bocconi University