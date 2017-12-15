Frenchman expelled for terror reasons

Rome, December 15 - A 23-year-old French citizen who had converted to radical Islam was deported Friday after being arrested for petty crime on August 29 near Cuneo. Already flagged by French authorities as a jihad sympathiser, the man mimed shooting the Carabinieri who arrested him. He also threatened to set off an explosive device, citing Allah. photo: Interior Minister Marco Minniti (R) with Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti