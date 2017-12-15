Rome

Frenchman expelled for terror reasons

'Mimed shooting Carabinieri'

Frenchman expelled for terror reasons

Rome, December 15 - A 23-year-old French citizen who had converted to radical Islam was deported Friday after being arrested for petty crime on August 29 near Cuneo. Already flagged by French authorities as a jihad sympathiser, the man mimed shooting the Carabinieri who arrested him. He also threatened to set off an explosive device, citing Allah. photo: Interior Minister Marco Minniti (R) with Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33