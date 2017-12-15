Debt up to 2.2897 tn in Oct (2)

Rome

Public administrations' debt up 5.8 bn

Rome, December 15 - The debt of Italian public administrations rose 5.8 billion to 2.2897 trillion euros in October, the Bank of Italy said Friday. This reflected a public-sector borrowing requirement of 4.9 billion and an increase in the Treasury's liquidity, up by 1.3 billion to 53.3 billion, the central bank said.

