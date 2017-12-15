Rome

Black Friday for air transport in Italy

Ryanair, ENAV on strike

Black Friday for air transport in Italy

Rome, December 15 - Today is set to be a Black Friday for air transport in Italy with a rash of strikes including Ryanair and civil aviation authority ENAV. Italy's strike watchdog has said it is ready to sanction Ryanair after the Irish budget airline threatened pilots who strike to penalise them concerning promotions, wage rises and transfers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Schiaffi e maltrattamenti ai bimbi, sospese due maestre

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Sequestro beni in azienda vini

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33