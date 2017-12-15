Rome
15/12/2017
Rome, December 15 - Today is set to be a Black Friday for air transport in Italy with a rash of strikes including Ryanair and civil aviation authority ENAV. Italy's strike watchdog has said it is ready to sanction Ryanair after the Irish budget airline threatened pilots who strike to penalise them concerning promotions, wage rises and transfers.
