Dublin, relocation still stumbling blocks - Gentiloni (4)

Brussels, December 15 - Rewriting the Dublin Regulation on migrants registering in country of arrival and relocation remain stumbling blocks to an accord at the European Union summit in Brussels, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "The internal dimension, the Dublin rules, internal borders are a stumbling block," he said. Gentiloni also said "we have not succeeded in overcoming the opposition that persists in the Visegrad countries who refuse the decision to make migrant quotas compulsory". The Italian premier said that from yesterday's meeting "it was very clear" that "openings to consider optional the European rules on the relocation of migrants are not shared by the EU". The Visegrad Group, also called the Visegrad Four, or V4 is a cultural and political alliance of four Central European states: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Italy's efforts to cope with a migrant emergency have been recognised by its European Union partners, Gentiloni added at the EU summit. "This year's Italian initiative has been appreciated in a very significant way, and it is important that this be so by the leaders of governments of the most various orientations and political families," he said. Gentiloni said "there is unanimous recognition of the steps taken to fight human traffickers". Italy took action this year to stem a seemingly endless flow of migrants from North Africa. It struck accords with Libya that have led to the Libyan coast guard stopping migrant boats. Human rights groups have voiced concern about the allegedly inhuman state of Libyan migrant camps. Italy has vowed to work with them to improve conditions in the camps, where beatings and rape have been reported.