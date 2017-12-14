Rome

Amsterdam EMA 'delay' says Lorenzin (3)

Milan bid 'should be re-examined' if true

Amsterdam EMA 'delay' says Lorenzin (3)

Rome, December 14 - Reports from London and Brussels say Amsterdam will have trouble setting up a new office for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before 2020 and so Milan's failed bid should be re-examined, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Thursday. "In these hours we are hearing rumours from London and Brussels that Amsterdam won't be able to guarantee EMA's relocation (from London) with staff in the definitive office before May 2020," she said. "If the year delay were true, I think Italy should imagine if there are paths to be pursued from a juridical standpoint, as well as political, to see if the reallocation that was made is still valid". Amsterdam beat Milan in a tie-break lottery to be the new site for EMA, which is moving from London after Brexit.

