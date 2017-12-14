Milan

Missing ex-soccer player found dead (3)

Former Serie C footballer Andrea La Rosa

Milan, December 14 - Former Serie C soccer player Andrea La Rosa, who went missing on November 14, was found dead Thursday. La Rosa, 35, was the sporting director of lower-tier outfit Brugherio calcio. His family reported him missing a month ago. Police said he had been murdered. La Rosa's body was found in his car parked on the hard shoulder of the Milan-Meda highway near Milan. Carabinieri are reportedly questioning two people to see if they were involved in the case.

