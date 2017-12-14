Man watched over mother's body for a week

Genoa, December 14 - A man with psychiatric problems watched over his mother's dead body for a week after placing her there saying she had suffered a fall, police in Genoa said Thursday. An autopsy will say whether Giovanna Pedori, 78, had a heart attack or fell and struck her head fatally, they said. The son, 47, was said to be "clear-headed only at times". The woman's body had bruising to the neck, head and arms.