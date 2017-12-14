Merkel wishes Berlusconi well for general election

Brussels, December 14 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday wished ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi well for next year's Italian general election. Merkel chatted briefly with the three-time ex-premier and media mogul at the European Popular Party's (EPP) pre-EU summit gathering in Brussels. She reportedly asked him about the coming election campaign and wished him good luck for the vote, which is expected on March 4. Both Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) parties are in the EPP caucus.