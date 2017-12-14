Rome

Italy to design Moon orbital station modules (3)

Thales Alenia Space with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Orbital-ATK

Italy to design Moon orbital station modules (3)

Rome, December 14 - Italy is to design modules for the future space station orbiting the Moon, sources said Thursday. Contracts worth some $2.5 million plus co-funding have been signed by Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) with Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Orbital-ATK within the framework of the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships promoted by NASA with private companies. The announcement was made by Walter Cugno, Thales Alenia Space vice president for Exploration and Science and head of its Turin site. Cugno said the contracts were for projects concerning "both the habitat of the near-Moon space station and the architecture of the whole station, which is supposed to be much smaller than the International Space Station". photo: Thalese Alenia Space CEO Donato Amoroso

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Arrestati commercialista e avvocato

Arrestati commercialista
e avvocato

Ruota panoramica, un giro di emozioni

Ruota panoramica, un giro
di emozioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33