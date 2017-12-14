Borromini,'Revolutija' star in new exhibits

Rome, December 14 - Baroque architect Francesco Borromini's drawings at the Vatican Apostolic Library and Russian avant-garde art from Primitivism to Suprematism in Bologna are among the masterworks on display at exhibits across Italy opening this weekend. Masterpieces of graphic design are also at the center of a show in Vimercate, near Milan. ROME - Francesco Borromini's drawings that are part of the Vatican Apostolic Library's collection are on show through January 5 at the Vatican Pinacoteca. A total of 17 masterworks, including one from the private collection of architect Paolo Portoghese, are exhibited as part of celebrations to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the death of the great architect and Baroque master. The show is called 'Francesco Borromini. I disegni della Biblioteca Vaticana' (Francesco Borromini. The drawings of the Vatican Library') and vies to highlight the master's passion for graphic expression. Borromini worked over four decades in Rome on the city's most important construction projects alongside Carlo Maderno and Gian Lorenzo Bernini, at the service of popes including Alexander VII and Innocent X (1644-1655) with whom he changed the architectural landscape of the Eternal City. Borromini had an extraordinary ability in drawing and would call his graphic work "my children", the exhibit's curators said. The selection on show includes some of his most famous projects such as the Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona, the Pamhilj palace and the renovation of the Basilica Saint Paul Outside the Walls. BOLOGNA - 'Revolutija' is an exhibit at Bologna's Museum of Modern Art (MaMbo) running through May 13. It showcases 70 masterworks from the collection of the State Russian Museum in St Petersburg. Nathan Altman, Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Wassily Kandinsky, Marc Chagall, Valentin Serov, Alexandr Rodchenko are among artists whose work is on display to highlight the modernity of Russia's cultural movements at the start of the 20th century - from Primitivism to Cubo-futurism and Suprematism. VIMERCATE (MILAN) - The Must Museum starting on December 16 through March 11 next year will host an exhibit called 'Il Segno del '900. Da Cezanne a Picasso, da Kandinskij a Fontana. Opere grafiche' (The sign of the 1900s. From Cezanne to Picasso, from Kandinskij to Fontana. Graphic work). A total of 85 graphic designs by leading European artists from the end of the 19th century through the post-WWII phase will be on display to highlight the importance of prints for the experimentation of new techniques and changes in style. Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Wassily Kandinskij, Paul Klee, Joan Miro, Alberto Giacometti and Lucio Fontana are among artists whose work will be on display. photo: a painting in the Revolutija show