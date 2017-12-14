2 teachers suspended for mistreating kids (3)

Cosenza
14/12/2017
Cosenza, December 14 - Two nursery school teachers near Cosenza were suspended for seven months Thursday for mistreating children. The two women allegedly slapped, pinched and pulled the ears of their dozen charges in the town of San Giorgio Albanese, police said. The probe was started after a complaint from some parents. Police set up cameras which detailed the alleged mistreatment. The cameras filmed for just two weeks.
