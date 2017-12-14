Evicted man tries to set self alight in Genoa (4)

Genoa, December 14 - A Genoese man who came back form working in France to find an eviction order served and his home boarded up on Thursday went to the council housing office, tipped petrol over himself and tried to set himself alight. The head of Genoa's fire brigade, Giacomo Tinella, stopped the man from doing so, persuading him to hand over his lighter. The man was then taken to hospital. Evictions have increased in Italy recently. The man had previously gone into the housing office and learned that his home was boarded up on December 5 because his partner, whose name was on the rent slip, had not paid it for at least a year. The man, 47, told the clerks he had children and had been unable to deal with the matter because he had been in France for sveeral months, having found occasional work there.