Soccer: 'Ndrangheta 'guaranteed Juve ticket touts' (4)

Rome, December 14 - The Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia acted as "intermediary and guarantor" for ticket touting by Juventus ultra fans, Italy's parliamentary anti-mafia commission said in its report on sport and mafia Thursday. In September the sentence of a trial into 'Ndrangheta infiltration of the political and business worlds of upper Piedmont said Ndrangheta controls Juventus fan groups and wages an "intimidating" role in ticketing and ticket-touting. An Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) court recently banned Juve President Andrea Agnelli for one year for improper contacts with ultra fans including a member of 'Ndrangheta over ticketing, while acknowledging he was unaware of the man's criminal background. Thursday's report was presented by panel chair Rosy Bindi and the head of the mafia and sport committee, Marco Di Lello. Bindi said "soccer, like any body, is not healthy enough to consider itself immune from the mafias, it is a world rich in money and possibility of creating consensus." Di Lello said "for many years the phenomenon was underestimated". photo: Juve fans before this year's Champions League final against Real Madrid, which Juve lost 4-1

